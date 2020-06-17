DRUGS
- McDonald’s 2862 Jefferson Davis Highway 06/16 5:27 p.m. Deputy Vaughn responded to the fast food restaurant for a disturbance in the parking lot. He discovered that Deshaun Stoney, 29, of Alexandria, was having a verbal dispute with a passenger in his car. Deputy Vaughn then learned that Stoney had active warrants from Fairfax for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of justice. Suspected marijuana was located in the vehicle and Deputy Vaughn also discovered that Stoney’s license was suspended. Stoney was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on the two Fairfax charges and given a secure bond for the new charges of possession of marijuana and driving suspended.
DUI
- 200 Block of Wyche Road 06/16 1:27 a.m. Deputy Ahern responded to this area for the report of a suspicious vehicle. When he arrived on scene, he located Jose Salmeron Medina parked on the side of the road with the engine running. The deputy was able to smell a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on Medina’s breath. Medina was arrested for DUI and a search warrant for blood was executed. Medina was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of DUI and obstruction. I-95 North, 142 mile marker 06/16 1:50 a.m. Deputy M. Taylor observed a Volvo S60 traveling in this area crossing over the fog line. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Phillip Holt, 27, of Woodbridge. Holt had the odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath. Field sobriety tests were administered and Holt was arrested for DUI and a search warrant for blood was executed. He was charged with DUI and refusal and held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.
- Garrisonville Road/Eustace Road 06/17 12:01 a.m. Deputy Vaughn conducted a traffic stop on a Kia Optima near this intersection for speeding and weaving in the lane. The driver was identified as Estina Cole, 45, of Stafford. The deputy observed that Cole had glassy and bloodshot eyes. Field sobriety tests were administered and as deputies took Cole into custody, she became belligerent. After being placed in the patrol car, Cole used her feet to kick the side window. Deputy Jett had arrived on scene to assist and as he and Deputy Vaughn attempted to restrain Cole’s feet, she kicked both deputies. Neither deputy suffered serious injury from the assault. A search warrant for blood was executed and Cole continued to be disorderly and use profanity toward hospital staff. Cole was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of DUI second offense in five to ten years, refusal, two counts of assault and battery on law enforcement, disorderly conduct and obstruction.
HIT AND RUN
- Giant 317 Worth Avenue 06/16 8:42 a.m. Citizen reported that her Toyota Corolla was struck while in the Giant parking lot on June 14th between 6:00 and 6:30 p.m. The incident is under investigation.
- Ballantrae Court 06/16 8:03 p.m. Citizen reports that her unoccupied vehicle was struck while parked in front of her home causing minor damage. Deputy Houde interviewed a witness and began canvassing the area for the suspect vehicle. He was able to locate the other driver and determine that they did not realize they had struck the other vehicle. Insurance information was exchanged and the case was closed.
VANDALSIM
- Gristmill Drive 06/16 6:54 p.m. Deputy Richardson responded to this area for a report of a subject kicking the front door of a residence several times. The kicks left a small dent in the door. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Richardson at 540-658-4400.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.