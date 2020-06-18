DRUGS
- Kings Highway/Washington Square Plaza 06/17 6:54 a.m. Deputy Sypolt stopped a Nissan Sentra in this area for speeding. When he made contact with the occupants of the vehicle, he detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the car. A smoking device and suspected marijuana were recovered from the passenger, who was identified as Robert Nunnekamp, 38, of La Plata, Maryland. Nunnekamp was released on a summons for possession of marijuana.
DUI
- Elizabeth Drive 06/17 10:59 p.m. Deputy Haines responded to Elizabeth Drive for a single vehicle auto accident. Upon arrival, he discovered a Ford F-250 had left the roadway, driven across a yard and through a chain link fence before becoming stuck. The driver was identified as Oscar Alvarez Rios, 36, of Stafford. The deputy observed Alvarez Rios was unsteady on his feet and had bloodshot eyes. Field sobriety tests were administered and Alvarez Rios was arrested for DUI, reckless driving and defective tires. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecure bond.
- Warrenton Road/Commerce Parkway 06/18 1:03 a.m. Sgt. Haney located a Ford Explorer stopped at the intersection and found the driver asleep behind the wheel. Deputy Aubrecht responded to assist and they were able to wake the driver up. The driver was identified as Mathew Dickey, 38, of Spotsylvania. Dickey had red, glassy eyes and smelled of an alcoholic beverage. Field sobriety tests were administered and he was arrested for DUI and drinking while operating a motor vehicle. Dickey was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecure bond.
LARCENY
- Coastal Avenue/Aspen Road 06/17 8:30 a.m. Construction site foreman reported that a pallet of siding valued at $1500 was stolen overnight. The incident is under investigation.
- All Seasons Landscaping and Irrigation 752 Cambridge Street 06/17 10:32 a.m. Owner of the company reported that a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked on the lot this week. The incident is under investigation.
VANDALISM
- Excel Inn and Suites 594 Warrenton Road 06/17 10:07 p.m. The side window of a Jeep Wrangler was broken in the motel parking lot. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
