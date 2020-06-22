ASSAULT
- 100 Block Truslow Road, 06/18, 12:12 p.m. Lt. Pinzon and Deputy Kyle responded to Truslow Road for an unknown problem, after the Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call with loud screaming. Upon arrival they observed Jesse Hicks, 21, of Stafford yelling and cursing with blood on his arms and standing over another subject with a bleeding head injury. The deputies took Hicks into custody and determined he had assaulted two residents of the home, prevented a resident from calling 911 and had a glass pipe with residue in his pocket. Hicks was charged with unlawful entry, preventing the use of 911, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of assault and battery. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecure bond. Both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.
DUI
- City Mart, 1001 Forbes Street, 06/18, 5:18 p.m. A citizen called to report a Honda Civic driving all over the roadway and nearly striking three other vehicles. Deputy Ludolph located the suspect vehicle at the City Mart with Concepcion Hernandez, 45, of Woodbridge, in the driver’s seat of the running vehicle. There was a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle and Hernandez had glassy eyes. Hernandez was arrested for DUI and held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecure bond.
- England Pointe Drive/Castle Ridge Court, 06/19, 2:23 a.m. First Sergeant Collins observed a vehicle driving recklessly on Warrenton Road and then turn onto Plantation Drive. He conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of England Pointe Drive and Castle Ridge Court. Deputy Aubrecht responded to assist and observed that the driver was emitting the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The driver was identified as Richard Jackson, II, 31, of Stafford. Field sobriety tests were administered and Jackson was arrested for DUI and driving after forfeiture of license. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecure bond.
- Jefferson Davis Highway/Garrisonville Road, 06/19, 5:58 a.m. Sgt. Haney witnessed a vehicle pass through a red light in this area and then nearly strike his patrol car. A traffic stop was conducted and Deputy D. Taylor responded to assist. The driver was identified as Matthew Foraker, 31, of Stafford. Foraker had slurred speech and glassy eyes. Field sobriety tests were administered and Foraker was arrested for DUI. During a search incident to arrest, a baggie of suspected marijuana was located. Foraker was subsequently held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecure bond for DUI, refusal and possession of marijuana.
- Denali Lane, 06/19, 10:10 p.m. Deputy West responded to this area after receiving information of a person slumped over in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputy observed Dominic Guerrero, 23, of Stafford, slumped over with suspected drug paraphernalia in his lap. Field sobriety tests were conducted and Guerrero was arrested for DUI. A baggie containing suspected marijuana, additional suspected drug paraphernalia and pills were located in the vehicle. A search warrant for blood was executed and Guerrero was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on charges of DUI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and driving suspended.
FORGERY
- Walmart, 217 Garrisonville Road, 06/18, 11:06 a.m. Loss prevention at the store discovered 16 forged twenty-dollar bills had been passed to a cashier. The incident is under investigation.
VANDALSIM
- Woodland Terrace, 06/19, 6:18 p.m. Resident reported the rear window of his vehicle was shattered. The incident is under investigation
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
