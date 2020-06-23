DUI
- I-95 North ramp/Warrenton Road, 06/21, 12:40 a.m. Deputy Pearce observed a Kia SUV speeding and failing to maintain the lane of travel in this area. He conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Chellina Brown, 30, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Brown had the odor of alcoholic beverage on her breath, glassy eyes and slurred speech. Field sobriety tests were administered and Brown was arrested for DUI. A search warrant for blood was executed. Brown was charged with DUI, refusal, and reckless driving and held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secure bond.
- River Ridge Lane, 06/21, 7:29 p.m. Deputy Pearce responded to River Ridge Lane for a suspicious vehicle complaint. Upon arrival, he located a Chevy Colorado parked in the roadway with the driver slumped over in the driver’s seat. Deputy Pearce identified the driver as Christopher Henderson, 33, of Stafford and detected the odor of alcoholic beverage on Henderson’s breath. Henderson was arrested for DUI and a search warrant for blood was executed. Henderson was charged with DUI second offense in five years and refusal and incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecure bond.
- Warrenton Road/Poplar Road, 06/21, 8:07 p.m. Sgt. Aubry responded to this area for a reported head on accident. At the scene, he determined Tracy Morris, 48, of Fredericksburg, had made an improper turn to cause the accident. Morris had the odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath and glassy eyes. Field sobriety tests were administered and Morris was arrested for DUI, no driver’s license, and improper turn. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecure bond. Occupants of the other vehicle involved in the crash were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
LARCENY
- Coventry Court, 06/21, 7:15 p.m. Resident reported that her son’s black Giant brand mountain bike was stolen. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Fulford at 540-658-4400.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
