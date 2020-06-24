DUI
- Jefferson Davis Highway/Centerport Parkway, 06/23, 4:03 p.m. Deputy Dominguez was dispatched to this area after the Emergency Communications Center received multiple 911 calls regarding a subject passed out in the driver’s seat of a Dodge Avenger in a lane of travel. The driver was identified as Shauntelle Goad, 42, of Stafford. Field sobriety tests were administered and a search warrant for blood was executed. A search of the vehicle yielded suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia. Goad was charged with DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving revoked. She was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secure bond.
FRAUD
- Kings Crest Drive, 06/23, 8:15 p.m. Resident discovered $1,400 of unauthorized charges on her bank account. The incident is under investigation.
LARCENY
- Moss Drive, 06/23, 6:56 p.m. Resident reported that the license plate from his vehicle was stolen between Monday evening and Tuesday morning. This incident is under investigation.
HIT AND RUN
- Glacier Way, 06/23, 6:12 p.m. Resident reported that between Monday and Tuesday of this week someone struck her vehicle which was parked on Glacier Way. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
