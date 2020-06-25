DRUGS
- Sanford Drive/Simpson Road, 06/24, 6:21 a.m. Sgt. Kreider stopped a Nissan sedan at this intersection for a traffic violation. He identified the driver as Randolph Job, 48, of Washington, D.C. The sergeant detected the odor of marijuana coming from the car and saw a partially smoked marijuana cigarette on the center console. A sandwich baggie of suspected marijuana was also located in the vehicle. Job was released on summonses for the traffic violation and possession of marijuana.
FRAUD
- Summer Breeze Lane, 06/24, 2:34 p.m. Resident reported that he found an unauthorized charge on his credit card for $110. The incident is under investigation.
LARCENY
- Aspen Road, 06/24, 9:39 a.m. Construction company reported that an appliance and several bathroom items were stolen from a home under construction on Aspen Road. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Ferrell at 540-658-4400.
VANDALISM
- Cabell Road, 06/24, 8:18 a.m. Resident reports the rear window of her vehicle was broken overnight. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Buzzard at 540-658-4400.
- Professional Building Maintenance, 56 Well Lane, 06/24, 1:02 p.m. An employee of the business reported that a window of a vehicle parked at the business was broken overnight. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Gildea at 540-658-4400.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
