DRUGS
- Red Roof Inn, 386 Warrenton Road, 06/25, 12:12 a.m. Deputy Pearce investigated a trespassing call at the motel and discovered a smoking device and suspected marijuana in a room. Craig Hall, 31, of Aylett, Virginia was released on a summons for possession of marijuana.
- Jefferson Davis Highway/Woodstock Lane, 06/25, 12:10 p.m. Deputy Weatherholtz conducted a traffic stop in this area for speeding and a registration violation. He identified the driver as Tyler Williams, 22, of Orange, Virginia and observed suspected marijuana on the center console. Williams was released on summonses for possession of marijuana, speeding, no driver’s license and registration violations.
- Stonegate Place/Highpointe Boulevard, 06/25, 6:47 p.m. Deputy Vaughn responded to this area in regards to an aggressive driving complaint. While at the scene, he located Mickcordo Gooden,
- 27, of Oxon Hill, Maryland with suspected marijuana in a vehicle. Gooden was released on a summons for possession of marijuana.
FRAUD
- Everglades Lane, 06/25, 7:39 a.m. Resident reported sending a $200 deposit for puppies that were advertised through Facebook. The resident has since determined the advertisement was a scam. The incident is under investigation.
LOST CHILD
- Columbia Way, 06/25, 10;00 a.m. Deputies responded to this area for a missing autistic four-year old child. The Unmanned Aircraft Systems, K-9 and Ground Search and Rescue Teams were all activated for the search. Approximately an hour later, the child was located safely and returned home. The family was provided information for the Project Lifesaver Program. For additional information on this program, please visit our website.
TRESPASSING
- Wawa, 9 South Gateway Drive, 06/25, 3:01 p.m. Deputy Gildea responded to the convenience store for a report of a trespasser. The deputy located Reba Head, 33, of Stafford, on the property and determined she had been previously trespassed from the store. Head was arrested for trespassing and released by the magistrate on an unsecure bond.
