DRUGS
- Lord Fairfax Drive, 06/26, 9:14 a.m. Deputy J.C. Curtis and Deputy McAlister responded to a suspicious vehicle in this area with two occupants that appeared to be slumped over. Upon arrival, they identified the occupants as John Cizak, 27, and Ashley Hunter, 30, both of Spotsylvania. Deputies located suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Both suspects were arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia and held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
DUI
- Jefferson Davis Highway/Port Aquia Drive, 06/26. 9:13 p.m. Deputy Connelly observed a Dodge Avenger unable to maintain the lane of travel in this area. He conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Jarvis Granger, 26, of Stafford. The deputy could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and a suspected marijuana cigarette was recovered. Field sobriety tests were administered and Granger was arrested for DUI. A search warrant for blood was executed. There were two juveniles in the vehicle, and as a result Granger was also arrested for child endangerment. Granger was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secure bond for DUI, possession of marijuana and child endangerment.
- Garrisonville Road/I-95 North ramp, 06/28, 1:18 a.m. Deputy Martinez conducted a traffic stop on a Jeep Cherokee in this area for speeding. The driver was identified as Derek Jones, 32, of Dumfries. Jones had the odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath and slurred speech. Field sobriety tests were administered and Jones was arrested for DUI. Suspected marijuana was located in the vehicle. Jones was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecure bond for DUI and possession of marijuana.
LARCENY
- Wawa, 9 South Gateway Drive, 06/26 6:53 p.m. Resident reported that while his vehicle was parked at the convenience store earlier that morning, a pocket watch and approximately six dollars in change was stolen from his vehicle. The incident is under investigation. Potomac Hills Drive, 06/27, 8:12 p.m. Resident reported that his Carry On trailer was stolen overnight from the parking area near the HOA clubhouse. The trailer is a single axle with a wooden floor. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Deputy Connelly at 540-658-4400.
HIT AND RUN
- Jefferson Davis Highway/American Legion Road, 06/27, 1:59 p.m. Driver reported that while waiting at this intersection for the traffic signal to change, a dark colored pick-up struck his vehicle, damaging the passenger side mirror. The suspect fled the scene traveling north on Jefferson Davis Highway. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Runnerstrom at 540-658-4400.
STOLEN PROPERTY
- I-95 North/Prince William County Line, 06/28, 10:13 p.m. Deputy Martinez observed a Scion XD with improperly displayed tags traveling on Garrisonville Road near I-95. A computer check of the tags revealed that the vehicle had been reported stolen from another jurisdiction. Once additional deputies responded to assist, a traffic stop was conducted. The driver was identified as Carlos Nieto-Olivar, 30, of Manassas. Nieto-Olivar was arrested for possession of stolen property, no driver’s license and improper display of tags and released by the magistrate on an unsecure bond. A passenger in the stolen vehicle was identified as Milagro Ortiz, 35, of Manassas. She was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and also released by the magistrate on an unsecure bond.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
