LARCENY
- 1200 Green Tree Road, 06/29, 2:43 p.m. Resident reported that he had ordered a laptop and received confirmation that it was delivered, but he did not receive the computer. The incident is under investigation.
- Mine Road Commuter Lot, 06/29, 5:41 p.m. Vehicle owner reported that the rear tag of his commuter van is missing. The incident is under investigation.
THREATS
- Ivy Spring Lane 06/29, 11:15 p.m. Resident reported receiving pictures of mutilated bodies and text messages demanding money. The resident did not send any money and contacted the Sheriff’s Office. The incident is under investigation.
HIT AND RUN
- Chipotle, 100 Prosperity Lane, 06/29, 9:38 p.m. Resident reported that while her car was parked near the business, it was damaged by a hit and run driver. The suspect vehicle is described as a white Honda. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy M. Taylor at 540-658-4400.
VANDALSIM
- Kohl’s, 1220 Stafford Market Place, 06/29, 11:50 a.m. A manager at the business reported that someone painted graffiti on the trash compacter behind the store earlier this month. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Buzzard at 540-658-4400.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
