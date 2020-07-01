DRUGS
- Thomas Jefferson Place, 06/30, 4:12 p.m. Deputy Assur conducted a traffic stop on a Mazda 6 for speeding in the area of Carter Street and Butler Road. The vehicle briefly stopped, then accelerated away initiating a pursuit along Forbes Street before finally stopping on Thomas Jefferson Place, where both male occupants fled on foot. A search of the vehicle revealed a purse containing suspected drugs and identification for Devan Koch, 39, of Spotsylvania, who was not in the car during the pursuit. Koch responded to the scene and she was subsequently arrested for possession of a controlled substance and held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. Deputy Assur was able to determine the identity of the driver and warrants have been obtained for eluding, driving revoked, speeding and a traffic lane violation. The search for the driver is continuing.
FRAUD
- Parkwood Court, 06/30, 2:54 p.m. Resident reported that earlier this month someone attempted to use three of her credit cards without her permission. The incident is under investigation.
LARCENY
- Giant, 550 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, 06/30, 8:34 p.m. Loss prevention associate reported that on Friday, June 26th, a suspect entered the store and stole approximately $500 worth of crab legs. The incident is under investigation.
VANDALSIM
- Pickos Place, 06/30, 12:15 p.m. Resident reported that the rear window of her vehicle was broken overnight. The incident is under investigation
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
