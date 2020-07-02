DRUGS
- 200 Block Warrenton Road, 07/01, 11:05 p.m. Sergeant G. A. Haney initiated a traffic stop on a blue Ford F150 pickup truck after the driver was identified as Jason Mitchell, 35. Mitchell was actively wanted at the time of the traffic stop. After a foot pursuit, Mitchell was taken into custody by Sergeant Haney and Deputy D. T. Aubrecht. Deputies located suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Mitchell was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstruction of justice. Mitchell was also served on his outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Mitchell was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
DUI
- Olde Forge Drive/Bellows Avenue, 07/01. 12:09 a.m. Deputy W. A. Bolinsky, Jr. responded to this area for an automobile accident. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the accident occurred on Mussleman Drive, but the suspect left the scene to the area where the deputy located both vehicles. One of the drivers, Christopher Hurley, 30, was observed to have an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person and slurred speech. Field sobriety tests were administered and Hurley was arrested for DUI. Hurley was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecured bond for DUI, hit and run, and failing to maintain lane of travel.
- 500 Block White Oak Road, 07/01, 1:45 a.m. Deputy S. A. Fulford responded to a business in this area for a reported disturbance. A description was provided for the subjects involved in the disturbance to include a vehicle description. Deputy Fulford made contact with the subject, Kenneth Blakely, 23. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Blakely was the driver of the vehicle described to be involved in the disturbance. Blakely had the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath and slurred speech. Field sobriety tests were administered and Blakely was arrested for DUI. Blakely was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecured bond for DUI.
VANDALSIM
- 100 Vulcan Quarry Road, 07/01 5:41 a.m. The business reported that during the early morning hours of 07/01/2020, two suspects entered the property and damaged two vehicles belonging to the business. The incident is under investigation.
- 200 Block Garrison Woods Drive, 07/01, 8:51 a.m. An unknown person forced entry into a vacant apartment causing damage to the door. The incident is under investigation.
- 200 Block Telegraph Road, 07/01, 5:41 p.m. A resident reported that an unknown person had vandalized their vehicle by puncturing one of the tires. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.