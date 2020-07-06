MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
- Smithfield Way 07/02 7:50 a.m. Resident reported that their 2008 Toyota Highlander was stolen during the overnight hours. The incident is under investigation.
LARCENY
- Shaw Court 07/02 8:08 p.m. Resident reported that the front license plate from their vehicle had been stolen. The incident is under investigation.
WEAPONS OFFENSE
- Sierra Drive 07/04 10:18 p.m. Deputies responded to this area for a report of subjects shooting firearms in a backyard. At the residence, the deputy came into contact with Jorge Mendoza Nunez, 30 who denied that anyone was shooting firearms in the backyard. While the deputy was speaking with Mendoza Nunez, a subject later identified to be Matthew Colon, 37 fired a shotgun in the backyard twice. During the ensuing investigation, deputies were able to locate the shotgun that was fired, along with spent shotgun shells. Mendoza Nunez and Colon were both arrested for reckless handling of a firearm. Mendoza Nunez was given a $1500 unsecured bond. Colon was released on his own recognizance.
DUI
- 400 Block Kings Highway 07/02 7:45 p.m. A traffic stop was initiated on a vehicle being operated by Alan Miller, 53 after his vehicle was captured by radar traveling at a high rate of speed by Deputy C. S. Haines. The deputy immediately noticed an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle. Field Sobriety Tests were performed and Miller was arrested for DUI, reckless driving, and drinking while driving. Open alcoholic beverages were located inside of the vehicle. Miller was given a $2500 unsecured bond.
- Decatur Road 07/04 6:59 p.m. Deputy E. E. West responded to the area for a report of a single vehicle accident. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Imani Lee, 25. Lee had an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath and she had bloodshot, glassy eyes. Field Sobriety Tests were performed and Lee was arrested for DUI and reckless driving. Lee was given a $2500 unsecured bond.
- Tamar Creek Lane / Jefferson Davis Highway 07/05 4:39 a.m. Deputy E.E. West observed a black sedan traveling in this area that was swerving and repeatedly crossing lane lines. Deputy West initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver was identified as Chelsea Donald, 28. Donald had an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath and had bloodshot, glossy eyes. Field Sobriety Tests were performed. Deputy West recovered an open alcoholic beverage container from the driver’s side door pocket. Donald was arrested for DUI, reckless driving, and drinking while driving. Donald was given a $2500 unsecured bond.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
