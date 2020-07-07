HIT AND RUN
- Appalachian Drive 07/06 9:40 a.m. A resident reported that their parked vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle over the past weekend. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy McAlister at 540-658-4400.
VANDALISM
- Club Drive/Masters Drive 07/06 8:31 a.m. A resident reported that a shed door belonging to the homeowner’s association had been damaged. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
- 1700 Block Jefferson Davis Highway 07/06 2:13 a.m. Deputy E. E. West observed a vehicle traveling northbound on Jefferson Davis Highway that was failing to maintain the lane of travel. The vehicle was observed swerving off of the pavement twice. Deputy West initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the driver as Arthur Castle, 28. Deputy West observed that Castle’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy, along with his speech being slurred. Field Sobriety Tests were performed and Castle was arrested for DUI and failure to maintain lane of travel. Castle was given an unsecured bond.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
