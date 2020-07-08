HIT AND RUN
- Fern Oak Circle 07/07 11:27 p.m. A resident reported that their parked vehicle was struck by a small black sedan. The sedan immediately left the area. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Philippsen at 540-658-4400.
VANDALISM
- Abberly Drive/Potomac Church Road 07/07 7:06 a.m. Unknown person or persons vandalized several pieces of construction equipment in this area. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
- Tamerlane Drive/Widewater Road 07/07 8:39 a.m. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Prince William County Police Department in regards to a lookout for a white Ford F150. This vehicle was described as swerving all over the road and not stopping for red lights. Shortly thereafter, Deputy P. A. Thomas responded to a single vehicle accident involving a white Ford F150. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Mario Trejo, 27. Trejo had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person. Field Sobriety Tests were performed and Trejo was arrested for DUI, driving on a revoked license, and refusal to submit to a breath test. Trejo was given a $1500 secured bond.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
