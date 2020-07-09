MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
- 600 Block Cambridge Street 07/08 11:16 a.m. A business reported that a dump truck had been stolen from their parking lot. A license plate was also stolen from a separate vehicle on the property. During the initial investigation, it was discovered that the stolen dump truck had been recovered in Manassas. The dump truck was found abandoned. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy A. J. Layug at 540-658-4400.
DUI
- Arkendale Road / Widewater Road 07/08 9:38 a.m. Deputy R. T. Kulbeth responded to this area for a single vehicle accident. At the scene, Deputy Kulbeth identified the driver of the vehicle as Santos Sanchez-Mejia, 46. Sanchez-Mejia had an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person. Field Sobriety Tests were performed and Sanchez-Mejia was arrested for DUI. SanchezMejia was given an unsecured bond.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.