VANDALISM
- Mine Road Commuter Lot 07/09 2:38 p.m. An unknown person or persons vandalized a parked vehicle by scratching the vehicle with a sharp object. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy S. M. Eastman at 540-658-4400.
LARCENY
- Walmart, 217 Garrisonville Road 07/09 5:40 p.m. Resident reported that their credit card and identification card were stolen while shopping at the business. The incident is under investigation.
ALCOHOL OFFENSE
- 300 Block Worth Avenue 07/09 9:48 p.m. Deputy J. W. Ahern responded to this area after a caller observed a male attempting to open their car door. Deputy Ahern located the subject who was identified as Hamza Baidoo, 27. Deputy Ahern observed that Baidoo was unsteady on his feet and had an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath. Baidoo was arrested for public intoxication. Once he was sober, Baidoo was released on his recognizance.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
