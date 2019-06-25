A woman accused of treating dozens of patients in Stafford County while pretending to be a psychologist was given a bond Tuesday.
Sharonda L. Avery, 42, received the favorable news at the end of a hearing in Stafford Circuit Court. Judge Charles Sharp granted the $2,500 bond over the objections of prosecutor Michael Hardiman, who insisted that Avery is a “danger to the community.”
Avery was arrested in May after being indicted by a Stafford grand jury on 13 felony charges that include practicing psychology without a license, false pretenses and perjury. The charges stemmed from an investigation that began in October after the Stafford Sheriff’s Office began fielding complaints that Avery had misdiagnosed children and adults.
Detective Ed McCullough’s investigation showed that some children received medication from real doctors based on diagnoses from Avery, who worked at the now-closed Pediatric Partners for Attention and Learning at 2128 Jefferson Davis Highway before being fired.
Among the alleged victims is Joni Johnson, a real doctor at the facility.
McCullough’s investigation led to the charge that Avery was not licensed to practice in Virginia, and he also concluded that she doesn’t have any of the degrees she claimed to have. The perjury charge against her stems from an allegation that she testified under oath in Stafford Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court in 2017 while claiming to be a doctor.
McCullough testified Tuesday that he has identified more than 100 victims thus far, many of whom came forward after learning of Avery’s arrest.
One of the patients testified about Tuesday was a Spotsylvania County child who authorities claim was misdiagnosed with eight different disorders by Avery. The child’s father served 12 days in jail when he initially refused to let the child take the prescribed medication.
Once the child took the medication, McCullough said, the former Honor Roll student began exhibiting criminal tendencies and ended up in juvenile detention twice.
Hardiman argued that there were other patients who had suffered harm and that Avery should not be released.
Defense attorney Charlotte Hodges disagreed, saying that Avery is not a flight risk and that there is no legal presumption against her receiving a bond.
Sharp granted the bond with restrictions, including that Avery neither live nor work outside of Stafford and that she have no contact with any of her alleged victims.