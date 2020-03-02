Carter James Oakes was in a hurry to come into this world.
Just 15 minutes after receiving the dispatch call, Stafford County Fire and Rescue personnel delivered the healthy newborn at his parents’ southern Stafford home on Monday morning. Both Carter and his mother, Shannon Bess, 29, are doing fine.
“Anytime you have a positive thing like this, it’s a good day,” said Master Technician Aubrey McDowell of Falmouth’s Station 1 on Butler Road.
Carter, who weighed in at 7 pounds, 5 ounces, was born at 6:52 a.m.
Lt. Brandon Edwards said his crew got to the fire station Monday morning about one hour before their shift was scheduled to begin.
“Our shift starts at 7 a.m. and we typically arrive early,” said Edwards. “The call went out at 6:37 and we responded.”
At the onset of Bess’ labor early Monday, her boyfriend of five years, Corey Oakes, 26, got busy packing the car and making her a grilled cheese sandwich in anticipation of their trip to the hospital. The couple had every intention to drive to the VCU Medical Center in Richmond, where Bess’ doctor was standing by.
But when Bess’ labor intensified, Oakes had second thoughts about the long journey south, and decided instead to call Stafford County Fire and Rescue.
“The water broke when I was on the phone with EMS,” said Oakes. “I wasn’t expecting this to happen. Not even 15 minutes later, and the baby’s coming.”
As the fire engine and ambulance arrived at the 200 block of Deacon Road, they saw Oakes outside, anxiously flagging them down. Inside the home, firefighters found Bess on the couch in labor.
“She told us she was having contractions and three minutes later, we realized she was crowning,” said Edwards.
Both McDowell and Edwards delivered the baby boy within minutes of their arrival at the couple’s home.
“I talked to the mom, took a look at her, and a couple of pushes later, I caught the baby,” said Edwards.
Edwards said the vast majority of medical service calls to assist expectant mothers usually result in the patient being transported to an area hospital for delivery. Monday marked the first home delivery on duty for Edwards, the third for McDowell.
Edwards credits his accompanying crew members, who ensured all of the equipment, instruments and supplies were on hand for the safe delivery of the newborn.
“We got the baby wrapped up and cleaned up and transported to Mary Washington Hospital,” said Edwards. “We made sure [the hospital staff] was squared away, good to go, and we left.”
Oakes praised the firefighters for keeping both him and Bess—a first-time mom—“calm, cool and upbeat.”
“They made sure the baby was OK and even helped me put the baby seat in the car correctly for the trip home,” Oakes said. “I appreciate everything they did and I’m very appreciative for their help.
“It was one heck of a morning,” he added.
