Five Stafford firefighters and a county deputy have been placed on emergency leave after they were exposed to a patient who later tested positive for coronavirus.
Fire Chief Joseph Cardello said the exposure was the result of a March 26 medical call involving an unconscious patient. None of the exposed county personnel had shown any symptoms as of Thursday, Cardello said.
Still, the firefighters and the deputy have been ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days and to continually monitor their health, according to a message sent to the county Board of Supervisors by assistant chief Allen Baldwin.
Baldwin wrote that based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, it was determined the service call ranked as a "moderate to high risk" for the emergency workers. The emergency leave was called for by county policy.
Cardello said the exposed personnel know to call their doctor at the first indication that anything is amiss. He said county officials are checking in with them every day.
Cardello said it was the first known exposure to the virus by Stafford emergency workers in the line of duty. He said workers are already taking such measures as putting masks on patients and getting as much information as possible prior to arriving at a call, and will continue to adjust policies as deemed necessary.
"We don't ever want any of our people to be exposed, but we are as prepared as we can be," Cardello said.
Cardello added that he wants the public to be assured that the high level of service expected from county emergency workers will not change.
