A Saturday morning house fire on Justin Court in Stafford County resulted in a scorched kitchen and a male being medically evacuated by helicopter to a burn center, authorities said.

Stafford County Fire Chief Joseph Cardello said the fire was first reported at 11:25 a.m. Fire and rescue units responded and immediately brought the kitchen fire under control.

Before firefighters arrived, a male resident of the home had attempted to extinguish the fire himself. As a result, he suffered first and second degree burns on one of his hands, as well as smoke inhalation. The victim was flown to the burn center at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in D.C.

Cardello said when residential or commercial fires break out, all occupants should exit the structure as quickly and safely as possible.

“In this case, someone was trying to put the fire out by themselves,” said Cardello. “I want everyone to get out and let us do our job and worry about the rest later.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

James Scott Baron: 540-374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

