The Stafford Sheriff's Office is investigating vandalism at a county construction site that resulted in damages of approximately $1.2 million.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said the damage was discovered Tuesday morning on Potomac Creek Drive off U.S. 1 in the central part of the county.
Most of the damage involved a large excavator that was almost completely destroyed, Vicinanzo said. Another excavator at the site was apparently used to smash the other excavator.
The person who reported the vandalism told Deputy Patrick Thomas that the badly damaged piece of heavy equipment was last seen in good working condition on Saturday. Deputies are doing extra checks in the area as the result of the incident.
Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call Detective Aaron Dupree at 540-658-4515.