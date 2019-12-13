A judge on Friday upheld the 81-year prison sentence a jury recommended for a woman convicted of trying to have a Stafford County detective and others killed while she was in jail.
Cassie C. Crisano, 39, was convicted in August of three counts of attempted capital murder and three counts of soliciting capital murder.
Judge Victoria Willis said Friday that she found no reason to tamper with the jury recommendation, which included a $150,000 fine.
According to the evidence presented by prosecutors Philip Chichester and George Elsasser, Crisano was in jail on other charges last year when the former Prince Georges County, Md., police officer hatched a wild plan to have Stafford Detective Joseph Massine and two other men killed.
The other men are Terry Linton, who helped police in a fraud investigation that led to Crisano being locked up in the first place, and Anthony Hopkins, the father of her youngest child.
After learning about her plan, investigators planted an informant in her cell at the Rappahannock Regional Jail and had an officer posing as a hitman, Detective R. Mervil, speak with Crisano several times on the phone.
Thinking Mervil would carry out the slayings, Crisano sent letters and a total of $5,800 to a Post Office box that was monitored by Stafford Detective S.M. Monaghan.
Investigators even made Crisano think one of the hits had actually been carried out and sent state police to the jail to ask her if she knew Linton’s whereabouts.
Crisano testified at her trial that she had no intentions of having anyone killed and said many of the statements attributed to her were taken out of context or simple jailhouse banter.
On Friday, she claimed that Linton, a convicted sex offender, used her as an opportunity to get out of jail. She said Hopkins was abusive and that she only wanted to leave him, not kill him.
“I’m not a monster and I didn’t do all of those things Mr. Elsasser said I did,” said Crisano. “There are two sides to everything and only one side came out during my trial.”
Elsasser said Crisano deserved every day the jury suggested. “She engaged in a campaign of cold-blooded calculations,” the prosecutor said. “One scheme after another, there was nothing she was willing to stop at.”
Crisano, who represented herself at Friday’s sentencing, initially asked that her case be continued because she he just received a related report the day before. Just after Judge Willis said she would put off the sentencing until sometime next week, Crisano announced she wanted to move ahead after all.
Crisano still has two trials scheduled in February on multiple charges, including those stemming from a fraud case involving Linton that first got her into trouble.
