A Stafford County man was arrested Sunday on charges that included assaulting two deputies and hitting a police dog with a shovel, authorities said.
Sheriff's Maj. Jason Dembowski said deputies went to a home on McCarty Road in southern Stafford Sunday for a reported breaking and entering in progress. The victim reported coming home and finding the suspect in the home wearing the victim's T-shirt.
The victim complained that the suspect had already eaten some of the victim's food and had thrown dirty clothes into the victim's trash can. He fled out of the back door of the home before deputies arrived.
Police identified the suspect, who was already wanted on charges stemming from an incident Saturday in Stafford during which he fled from police.
According to Dembowski, deputies went to the suspect's home and found the victim's shirt in the residence. Deputy J.H. Truslow and his police dog, Rip, conducted a track and the dog found the man a short distance from his home, Dembowski said.
The suspect hit the dog with a shovel handle, Dembowski said, and fled briefly again before being apprehended by deputies. He continued to resist and assaulted deputies in his attempt to get away, Dembowski said. Rip suffered a laceration as the result of the blow from the shovel.
Kevin Garner, 36, was charged with breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny, two counts of assaulting a law-enforcement officer, two counts of obstructing justice, malicious wounding of a law-enforcement canine and animal cruelty. He was also served warrants charging him with assault and battery and vandalism stemming from the previous day.
Garner was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.