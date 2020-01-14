A Stafford County man was charged Monday with pulling a knife on employees at a fast-food restaurant after becoming upset about a free taco he'd received, authorities said.
According to Sheriff's spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo, the man entered the Taco Bell at 730 Warrenton Road at 8:11 a.m. and tried to order something from the dollar menu. He only had 70 cents, so he was given a free taco.
After getting outside, Vicinanzo said, the man became upset about the type of taco he'd received and went back into the business. He then argued with employees about such things as the price of items on the menu and eventually pulled out a knife and threatened them.
Police said he lunged at the employees twice with the knife, but did not stab anyone. He left the store after and an employee called 911.
The suspect was caught running through the parking lot of the nearby Goodwill. A police dog named Gunner found the knife in a grassy area near the Goodwill, Vicinanzo said.
Octavious N. Hodges, 39, is charged with attempted malicious wounding, disorderly conduct, assault and obstruction of justice. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
