A Stafford County man who called the police late Sunday because he was upset with a family member ended up with four felony charges himself, authorities said.
Stafford Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said deputies went to the 100 block of Cropp Road at 11:22 p.m. in response to a reported disturbance. Sgt. G.A. Haney talked to the person made the complaint, and he appeared to be intoxicated, Vicinanzo said. The man told Haney he was having a dispute with a family member and wanted the family member off his property.
Haney then spoke to the younger man, who agreed to leave. But before leaving, the man backed into a trailer that was next to the garage.
The older man became even more irate at that point, Vicinanzo said, and turned his anger toward the deputies. He told them to get off his property and said that he was getting his gun.
The deputies said he went into the garage and removed a shotgun from the rifle rack. He then went behind a vehicle and deputies heard the sound of the gun being loaded, Vicinanzo said.
When the man finally came back into view, he no longer had the shotgun and was taken into custody without further incident, she said.
Randall Wade Hulburt, 50, was charged with two counts of assault on a law-enforcement officer, felony obstruction of justice and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he remained as of Tuesday.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 25 in Stafford General District Court.