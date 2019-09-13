A Stafford man was taken into custody following a standoff with deputies Thursday and charged with assaulting and threatening his girlfriend with a handgun and holding her captive overnight, police said.
Deputy Dylan Aubrecht was parked in the area of 2650 Jefferson Davis Highway (U.S. 1) at 5:22 a.m. Thursday when he was flagged down by the victim, Sheriff's spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said. The distraught woman told the deputy that she had been involved in a violent domestic situation at her home on Tolbelt Court.
The woman told police that about 9 p.m. Wednesday her boyfriend hit her in the head with a handgun, causing a laceration, before putting the gun in her mouth. She alleged that he then put the gun in a holster and strangled her with both hands around her neck.
She said the intoxicated man closed the bedroom door and told her she could not leave. She was able to escape about 5 a.m. after the man passed out in the bedroom.
Vicinanzo said deputies surrounded the house and contacted the suspect by telephone, ordering him to step outside. He came out twice, but quickly retreated back into the home, she said.
When he came out a third time, Deputy J.H. Truslow released his police dog, Havoc, who apprehended the suspect.
James Davis, 60, was charged with multiple offenses, including abduction, strangulation, malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, possessing a firearm as a felon, brandishing and domestic assault. He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
The victim was treated by rescue personnel. She was also contacted by Empowerhouse, a domestic violence advocate with the Sheriff's Office.
