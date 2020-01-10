A man wanted in Stafford County was arrested Thursday after the driver of the car he was riding in ran a red light, police said.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said Deputy S.C. Martin was on patrol at 5:45 p.m., when he saw a gold-colored vehicle run the light at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Hospital Center Boulevard in the courthouse area of Stafford.

The 68-year-old driver received summonses for failure to obey a traffic light and driving without a license.

Meanwhile, Vicinanzo said, the deputy noticed the passenger making “furtive” movements. He then gave the deputy a name, date of birth and Social Security number that turned out not to be his.

The deputy searched the vehicle and found a wallet that identified the passenger as 60-year-old Ricky Lyrone Johnson of Stafford. Martin then learned that Johnson was wanted for a probation violation stemming from 2014 convictions in Stafford for forgery and giving false identification to law enforcement.

Johnson was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail on the probation violation warrant and received a new charge of providing false identification to law enforcement.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

