A Stafford County man was arrested early Saturday on charges that he broke into a home and stole jewelry and other items from a woman whose lawn he had mowed the day before.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said the victim was leaving her home on Westmoreland Place Friday when the suspect asked if he could cut her grass. The suspect was already cutting a neighbor’s grass, Vicinanzo said, and the woman agreed to let him cut hers as well.
The woman returned home about 12:29 a.m. Saturday and discovered such things as jewelry, cash and an Alexa speaker missing from her home, police said. She confronted the suspect, who was still in the area, and was told that he had come back to get a tool he’d left behind.
Deputy Caleb Haines later found the intoxicated suspect riding his bicycle a few streets away from the victim’s home. Haines took the suspect into custody and found a stolen watch and ring on him, Vicinanzo said.
A subsequent search of the suspect’s home turned up other items missing from the victim’s residence, Vicinanzo said.
Jeremy Paul Bushey, 22, was charged with breaking and entering, grand larceny, public intoxication and multiple counts of credit card larceny. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
A preliminary hearing for Bushey is set for Aug. 6 in Stafford General District Court.
—Keith Epps
Should have known he was up to no good... he's wearing a mask!!!
