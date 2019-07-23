A man who severely burned his girlfriend's 3-year-old son by holding his hands under hot water will be facing the possibility of life in prison when he is sentenced in September.
Daniel Morgan Gass, 23, of Stafford County, was convicted of four charges Friday in Stafford Circuit Court, including aggravated malicious wounding. That conviction carries a penalty of between 20 years to life in prison.
According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Ryan Frank, Gass and 23-year-old Karen Lynn Reed of Richardsville were staying together in a Stafford motel when the incident took place sometime between Dec. 31 and Jan. 19. Frank said evidence showed Gass forced the child to hold his hands under scalding hot water for an extended period of time as a form of punishment.
The couple then relocated to Culpeper County, where someone contacted Child Protective Services and expressed concern about the boy. CPS workers made a welfare check Jan. 24 and removed bandages from the child's hands.
Blood gushed from the wounds and the boy's skin was peeling, Frank said, and the boy was immediately flown to the VCU Medical Center in Richmond. Doctors there determined that the child had been "tortured and grossly neglected" and discovered injuries in various stages of healing to the child's spleen, pancreas and liver.
Gass and Reed initially told authorities that the child had fallen into a bonfire, but Reed later admitted that Gass had inflicted the damage. Reed is not suspected of hurting the child directly, but is charged in Stafford and has been convicted in Culpeper for not seeking medical attention for her son.
Gass has also been convicted of a child cruelty charge in Culpeper. Both are scheduled to be sentenced there next week. Reed has a trial scheduled for Aug. 8 in Stafford Circuit Court.
The child has been placed in foster care. Frank said doctors believe that permanent discoloration is the best hope for the child's hand injuries.