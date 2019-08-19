For the second time this year, a Stafford County man has been convicted in connection with a vicious sexual assault against his former girlfriend.
Kyle Polechuk–Wemyss, 28, was found guilty Friday in Stafford Circuit Court of rape, object sexual penetration and assault and battery. A jury recommended that he serve a total of 18 years in prison on those convictions.
Polechuk–Wemyss was convicted of sodomy by another jury in January. That jury suggested an eight-year prison term for that conviction.
But the first jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision on the rape and other charges during the first trial, leading to the re-trial on those charges last week. Polechuk–Wemyss had been charged with strangulation, but the jury convicted him instead of the misdemeanor assault charge.
Judge Victoria Willis will formally sentence Polechuk–Wemyss on Dec. 13. The judge cannot exceed the 26 total years recommended by the two juries, but she can suspend some of the time.
The victim again testified that she started dating Polechuk–Wemyss in November 2017 and moved in with him toward the end of April 2018. They broke up shortly after that, she said, but she continued living in the home.
On July 2, 2018, the woman said she was downstairs tending to some dogs when Polechuk–Wemyss came into the room. He locked the door behind him, pushed her onto the bed and told her, “don’t worry, you’ll like it.”
The woman told the jurors in graphic detail the “rough and painful” sex acts forced upon her that morning. She said the incident continues to have a devastating impact on her and her family.
Polechuk–Wemyss didn’t testify at either trial, but a lengthy interview he had with Detective Robert Parsons was played at the first trial. He told Parsons that he and the woman normally had rough sex and that the July 2 incident was no different.
But he later admitted that he may have gone a little too far after Parsons asked him why the woman was in the hospital.
Defense attorney Jason Pelt questioned what he said were differing statements from the victim. But prosecutor Ed Lustig said those discrepancies were minor in light of the woman’s overall testimony.