A 42-year-old Stafford County man is in jail as the result of an investigation that began when a nurse alleged that she saw him and a teenage relative naked in a hospital shower earlier this month, court records state.
According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Stafford Circuit Court by Detective K.A. Lawrence, Donald L. Shifflett was a patient at Stafford Hospital Center on Dec. 1 when a nurse said she saw the minor straddling and kissing him on a hospital bed. The nurse said she later saw the pair showering together, according to Lawrence.
The Sheriff's Office was called, and a detective and Child Protective Services took the girl to the Sheriff's Office, the affidavit states. Shortly after that, Shifflett left the hospital against medical advice.
Lawrence wrote that Shifflett's Chevrolet Equinox was stopped a short time later near his home. What investigators believe to be marijuana and a white powdery substance were found on the front seat, along with a duffel bag containing clothes belonging to Shifflett and the girl, the affidavit says.
Lawrence alleged that during a subsequent interview, Shifflett admitted snorting cocaine and smoking marijuana with the girl.
Shifflett is charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
The search warrant allowed police to search Shifflett's vehicle.
