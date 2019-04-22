A Stafford County man whose relationship with a teenage girl including featuring her in pornographic videos was ordered Monday to serve three years in prison.
Naveed Ahmad Sarwari, 27, was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court by Judge Michael Levy. The three-year active sentence was the best Sarwari could have hoped for since one of his convictions, soliciting child pornography from a minor, carries a mandatory three-year sentence.
Sarwari was also convicted of two counts of soliciting sexual acts through electronic means and sexual battery. He received suspended sentences on those offenses.
Court records show that the Stafford Sheriff’s Office began investigating Sarwari in August after the victim and her family reported that Sarwari and the girl were in a sexual relationship. The girl was 16 when it started and the contact continued until after she turned 17.
Sarwari told investigators that he and the girl were in love and planning to marry. The families of both Sarwari and the victim are from Afghanistan and he and others who testified on his behalf Monday said the age gap between Sarwari and the girl was not inappropriate in Afghani culture.
But Levy said that while there may be conflicts between Afghani culture and Virginia law, child pornography is not one of them.
Prosecutor Ryan Frank pointed out that some of the activities between Sarwari and the girl showed anything but love. Police recovered a picture of the girl wearing a sign that read “Property of Naveed” and another of her naked with the word “slut” on her forehead. Frank said Sarwari made the girl pose for that picture after learning that she’d been with another man before him.
Frank also accused Sarwari of forcing the girl to act out his “rape fantasies” and claimed he’d shown no remorse. “Mercy begins with remorse and there is none here,” Frank said.
Sarwari’s supporters blamed the girl’s mother for his arrest and defense attorney Price Koch argued that Sarwari was “confused” by the signals the girl was giving. In some writings, she expressed love for Sarwari and talked about marrying him.
In a statement made just before his sentence was announced, a sobbing Sarwari blamed his “ignorance” for his predicament and said he was sorry for how things turned out.
“I’ve learned my lesson,” Sarwari said. I don’t want this to define my character. Please just have mercy on me.”