A Stafford County man was ordered Friday to serve 20 years in prison for a vicious sexual assault last year on his former girlfriend.
Kyle Polechuk–Wemyss, 29, was convicted of rape, sodomy, object sexual penetration and assault and battery during two separate jury trials this year in Stafford Circuit Court.
Judge Victoria Willis’ sentence was six years less than the total 26 combined years the two juries had recommended. Prosecutor Ed Lustig suggested that the judge sentence Polechuk–Wemyss within the state sentencing guidelines, which called for a maximum penalty of 20 years.
The charges stemmed from a July 2, 2018, incident at the Stafford home the woman shared with Polechuk–Wemyss. The woman testified that she started dating Polechuk–Wemyss in late 2017 and moved in with him the following April.
She claimed they had already broken up when Polechuk–Wemyss came into a room, locked the door behind him and pushed her onto a bed while telling her, “Don’t worry, you’ll like it.”
The woman told jurors the graphic details of the “rough and painful” sex acts forced upon her that morning. She said in court records that the attack continues to have a devastating impact on her.
“He knowingly took what I was unwilling to give,” the woman wrote. “Please don’t let him destroy anyone else’s life like he has mine.”
Defense attorney Jason Pelt called just one witness during Friday’s hearing—Polechuk–Wemyss’ mother. Jolene Poleshuk said her son is a hard worker and a loving father.
“We simply don’t understand why we have this ongoing nightmare,” she said.
Pelt asked Willis to reduce his client’s sentence to eight years, pointing out his lack of a criminal record and details about his “eccentric” relationship with the victim.
Lustig scoffed at Pelt’s request, saying, “The punishment should be severe because the crime was severe.”
