A 19-year-old Stafford County man was ordered Thursday to serve nine months in prison for his role in an incident last year during which a man was shot as the result of a $280 marijuana debt.
Fa-eez Gomda pleaded guilty in Stafford Circuit Court to unlawful wounding and conspiracy. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with all but nine months suspended.
As part of a plea agreement, a malicious wounding by mob charge was dropped and a malicious wounding charge was reduced.
According to the evidence, Kenneth Butler went to Minuteman Circle in Stafford on July 5 to get some marijuana from Hayden Parrick, someone Butler considered a friend.
Butler was suddenly attacked by Gomda and Isaiah Keyes with baseball bats that had just been stolen from a nearby Walmart. Butler was able to overcome his two attackers, who fled as Butler turned toward Parrick, the man he believed had set him up.
Parrick fired two shots, one of which went through Butler's midsection. Butler has recovered from his wounds.
Authorities believe that the reason for the attack was $280 Butler owed to Gomda, another friend of Parrick's.
Parrick pleaded guilty to malicious wounding and two other charges in February. He will be facing a minimum of three years and the possibility of up to 28 years in prison when he is sentenced Monday. Keyes got the same plea agreement as Gomda and was ordered to serve a year in prison.
Prosecutor Ed Lustig said Gomda got slightly less time than Keyes because of his cooperation in the investigation.