A Stafford County man was charged with abduction and other offenses after he allegedly assaulted his wife while refusing to let her leave the home Wednesday night, police said.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said police received a 911 call at 8:07 p.m. from a caller who reported being flagged down by a distraught woman who was running barefoot in the area of Port Aquia Drive and Schooner Way. The woman was in the caller's car when deputies arrived.
The woman claimed that her husband had become increasingly hostile, so she decided to leave the residence. Her husband came home while she was packing and began assaulting her, Vicinanzo said.
He then took her phone and her car keys so she couldn't leave. She said he then went to the basement, saying he was going to get a screwdriver that he would use to kill her.
The woman bolted out of the home while he was downstairs. Deputies initially were unable to find the suspect, but noticed his vehicle back at the residence later in the evening.
Vicinanzo said deputies saw the man on the staircase and repeatedly knocked on the door, but he refused to open it. Eventually a deputy forced open the door and the man was taken into custody following a brief struggle.
Landry Mabaya Mbu, 43, was also charged with obstruction of justice, domestic assault and preventing a 911 call. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
