A Stafford County man who was arrested in an online sting last year with nearly 90,000 images of child pornography was convicted of four felony charges Tuesday.
Adam Gregory Carroll, 50, entered Alford pleas to four counts of reproducing child pornography. He will be sentenced May 26 in Stafford Circuit Court.
The Alford plea means that Carroll doesn’t admit guilt, but acknowledges that the evidence against him is sufficient for convictions. In exchange for his pleas, a number of related charges were dropped.
Prosecutor Ryan Frank said Virginia State Police were in search of child pornography users last year when they came across an Internet Protocol address connected to large amounts of videos and pictures showing children being abused. Frank said some of the downloads involved very young children in sexual situations with adults.
Carroll’s laptop was seized after police raided his home in May. He was taken into custody on May 21 and has been in jail ever since.
Carroll has denied ever intentionally downloading child pornography, but investigators said the items found on his computer could not have gotten on there accidentally.
—Keith Epps
