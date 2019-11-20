A man whose former girlfriend was shot and had her arm broken in separate domestic incidents pleaded guilty to malicious wounding Wednesday in Stafford County Circuit Court.
Matthew Kyle Winn, 51, of Stafford was also convicted of misdemeanor assault. He will be sentenced Jan. 27.
As part of a plea agreement worked out by prosecutor Jennifer Lindsey and defense attorney Christopher Reyes, two firearms charges were dropped, along with a charge of aggravated malicious wounding.
According to police and court records, Winn was arrested Feb. 25 after the woman showed up at Mary Washington Hospital with a broken arm. In an affidavit for a search warrant, Detective Ed McCullough wrote that the woman said she was pushed to the floor during an argument, breaking her arm.
She and Winn had been drinking prior to the argument, court records state.
During the same interview, McCullough was told about a similar argument that took place in June 2018 during which the woman was struck on the arm by a gunshot.
The woman told police that Winn was lying down when she confronted him about watching pornography on his computer. She said Winn pulled out a black gun that went off as the dispute continued, with a bullet striking her in the upper part of her left bicep area before lodging in a dresser.
That wound was treated at the residence and never received professional medical treatment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.