A Stafford County man who struck two police cruisers and at least two other vehicles during a wild escape attempt in December pleaded guilty to four felony charges Wednesday.
Gary Robert Freeze Jr., 38, was convicted in Stafford Circuit Court of eluding police and three counts of failure to stop at an accident. In exchange for his guilty pleas, three misdemeanor charges were dropped.
Freeze will be sentenced June 26.
According to police reports, Freeze was in the area of Olde Forge subdivision the night of Dec. 18, when he was noticed by Deputy William McWaters. The deputy knew Freeze was wanted in several area localities.
McWaters tried to make a traffic stop in the area of Anvil Road and Sledgehammer Drive, but his cruiser was struck by Freeze's fleeing vehicle as the deputy tried to block the suspect in.
A pursuit involving several deputies continued onto U.S. 17 and Interstate 95 north. After leaving the interstate at the Aquia exit, Freeze struck Deputy Travis Vasquez's cruiser for the second time.
The pursuit ended near the Mine Road commuter lot, where Vasquez intentionally struck the suspect's vehicle. Freeze's vehicle spun off the road into a grassy area, police said.
Freeze got out and ran, and Vasquez pursued him on foot. Meanwhile, the deputy's cruiser burst into flames and firefighters arrived to put out the blaze.
Steel, a K–9, soon found Freeze hiding in the woods and he has been in custody ever since.
Since his arrest, Freeze has been convicted of a probation violation in Caroline County and ordered to serve a year in prison, court records show. He has a trial scheduled for May 23 in Spotsylvania Circuit Court on charges of embezzlement and failure to appear in court.