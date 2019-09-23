A Stafford County man who physically abused and tortured his two stepchildren over a number of years prior to 2015, was sentenced Monday in Stafford Circuit Court to 252 years in prison and ordered to pay $75,000 in fines.
In a June trial, Michael Andrew Keesecker, 46, was convicted of 12 counts of child abuse, seven counts of malicious wounding, five counts of strangulation, and two counts of assault and battery. All of the charges involved his two stepchildren.
Keesecker did not testify during that trial.
At the June trial, prosecutor Ryan Frank said Keesecker’s marriage to the victims’ mother began a downward spiral and soon thereafter the victims suffered “routine, consistent torture,” which spanned a number of years. The abuse involved knives, screwdrivers and other household utensils. Keesecker also strangled the children into unconsciousness on several occasions.
During the years of abuse, Keesecker would also attempt to pry information from the children regarding their mother’s activities—or their own behavior—during “interrogation” sessions, which often went on for hours.
Keesecker was also convicted of punching the children repeatedly, kicking them between the legs, and using knives to scrape the children.
The stepson required reconstructive surgery for a nose injury, while the young girl had a bone in her throat detached from its muscle. A doctor testified at the June trial that the girl’s injuries were consistent with severe strangulation.
The victims said that Keesecker also abused their mother and threatened the family with death if they ever told anyone of his actions. The victims said they believed Keesecker’s threats and said they didn’t make plans for adulthood, because neither expected to reach it.
The abuse came to light in January last year, when Keesecker was involuntarily committed for a mental health evaluation. The victims and their mother detailed the history of abuse to Stafford County detectives, which led to Keesecker’s arrest. At that time, Keesecker’s wife filed for divorce.
During Monday’s sentencing, Keesecker took the stand and claimed mental illness and drug addiction led him down his path of ruthless behavior. He repeatedly told the court he didn’t remember or recall specific incidents of child torture and abuse, and he denied several of the incidents that led to his conviction of in June.
Keesecker’s testimony Monday did not convince prosecutors, nor the judge.
During sentencing, Judge Victoria Willis turned to Keesecker and said the court had an opportunity to observe Keesecker through two days of trial in June, in which testimony of the abuse was graphically laid out.
“Your actions have sentenced both these young people to a lifetime of pain and recovery,” Willis said. “For 10 years you made a choice to continue on this path. To indulge in your addiction and this behavior that just destroyed two young children.”
Prior to the sentencing, Willis addressed the victims of Keesecker’s crimes.
“The victims today have described to this court a history of torture, isolation and helplessness, that I have not—on my five plus years on the bench—ever heard, I have to honestly admit,” said Willis. “I want them to know, today their voices were heard, you’re no longer alone, nor are you helpless.”
Keesecker’s stepson, who is now 19, said he felt relieved the lengthy sentence had been handed down.
“I feel like I escaped something,” he said.
His sister, 18, said she told Keesecker repeatedly over the years to seek help.
“I begged him to get help and he didn’t want to get it,” she said. “Two hundred-fifty two years is what you get for not taking that opportunity.”
