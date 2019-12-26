A Stafford County man caught asleep at the wheel has been arrested.
According to a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies arrived at Northampton Boulevard and Mine Road at 5:18 a.m. on Sunday and found Favian Gallager Beard, 28, of Stafford, slumped over his steering wheel, unconscious. The vehicle was also positioned on the wrong side of the road.
Deputies tried unsuccessfully to wake Beard, who was locked inside his vehicle.
Peering inside the car, deputies noted the vehicle’s transmission was in the drive position, however, the driver’s foot was on the brake, holding the car in place.
Beard’s foot eventually came off the brake, causing the vehicle to start rolling toward a red traffic signal. At that point, a deputy broke the passenger-side window, waking Beard and instructing him to put the vehicle in park.
Once in direct contact with Beard, deputies detected a strong odor of alcohol and also noted Beard’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy. Beard was also unsteady on his feet.
Beard told deputies he had been drinking and there was an open container of alcohol on the passenger seat.
Following field sobriety and breath tests, Beard was taken into custody, charged with a traffic violation, as well as driving under the influence and having an open container in the vehicle.
Beard is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecured $2,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.