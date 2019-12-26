A Stafford County man caught asleep at the wheel has been arrested.

According to a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies arrived at Northampton Boulevard and Mine Road at 5:18 a.m. on Sunday and found Favian Gallager Beard, 28, of Stafford, slumped over his steering wheel, unconscious. The vehicle was also positioned on the wrong side of the road.

Deputies tried unsuccessfully to wake Beard, who was locked inside his vehicle.

Peering inside the car, deputies noted the vehicle’s transmission was in the drive position, however, the driver’s foot was on the brake, holding the car in place.

Beard’s foot eventually came off the brake, causing the vehicle to start rolling toward a red traffic signal. At that point, a deputy broke the passenger-side window, waking Beard and instructing him to put the vehicle in park.

Once in direct contact with Beard, deputies detected a strong odor of alcohol and also noted Beard’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy. Beard was also unsteady on his feet.

Beard told deputies he had been drinking and there was an open container of alcohol on the passenger seat.

Following field sobriety and breath tests, Beard was taken into custody, charged with a traffic violation, as well as driving under the influence and having an open container in the vehicle.

Beard is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecured $2,000 bond.

James Scott Baron: 540-374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

