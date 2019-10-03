Money used by the Stafford County Sheriff's Office to purchase drugs as part of an undercover narcotics investigation was among the $40,000 recovered during a recent raid at a suspected dealer's home, court records show.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Stafford Circuit Court, the money was recovered last month during the search of a residence in the 700 block of Walnut Drive in Stafford. A resident of the home, 35-year-old Brian Keith Conner, had recently been arrested on multiple drug-related charges following a traffic stop on Cool Spring Road in the southern part of the county.

Among the $40,000 found in a safe was "buy money" that had been used to purchase drugs during a lengthy investigation into a suspected methamphetamine and cocaine operation, Detective S.M. Monaghan wrote. The money has special markings or numbers that allow police to identify it once recovered. Drugs and numerous weapons were also recovered.

"Your affiant believes that [Conner] does not have the financial means to have that amount of cash, methamphetamine and cocaine unless he is involved in the large scale distribution of those drugs and money laundering," Monaghan wrote.

Conner was charged was seven offenses involving guns and drug trafficking following his arrest last month. About $4,500 worth of methamphetamine and $2,000 worth of cocaine was seized, along with the money.

The search warrant allowed police to search Conner's accounts at Union Atlantic Bank for more possible evidence.

A preliminary hearing for Conner is scheduled for Dec. 17 in Stafford General District Court.

Keith Epps

kepps@freelancestar.com

