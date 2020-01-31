Two young Stafford men have been accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl they met less than two weeks ago in a county fast-food restaurant, police said.
Stafford Sheriff's spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said the arrests Thursday of 18-year-old Reek'quan Norman and 19-year-old Brodrick McFarland were the result of a joint investigation involving detectives from Stafford and Fauquier counties. The suspects are charged in both counties.
The girl filed a report with the Fauquier Sheriff's Office on Jan. 20 claiming she'd been sexually assaulted that day by two men she'd met at the Chick-fil-A on Dunn Drive in Stafford. During the initial encounter, the men and the girl exchanged Snapchat information, and the girl gave the suspects her address in Fauquier.
Later that evening, Vicinanzo said, the suspect showed up at the girl's house and asked her to meet them outside. She got into the vehicle and saw a handgun in plain view.
Vicinanzo said the girl was driven to a secluded area in Fauquier, where the suspects had her perform sex acts on both of them.
They then took her to a 7-Eleven at 2337 Garrisonville Road in North Stafford, where they went into a bathroom and performed sex acts on the girl. The girl was then driven home and dropped off at the end of her driveway.
Vicinanzo said police used surveillance footage from several businesses to identify Norman and McFarland. After taking them into custody, police found a loaded handgun in McFarland's waistband and marijuana.
Both men were charged in Stafford with carnal knowledge of a child. McFarland was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.
Their Fauquier charges weren't immediately available. Both men are being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
