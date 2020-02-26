A young man facing a first-degree murder charge in Stafford County was granted a furlough Wednesday so he can attend his grandmother’s funeral.
Jules Jawan Morgan, 19, of Spotsylvania County had his request granted by Judge Victoria Willis over the objections of prosecutor Amy Casey, who argued it would be inappropriate to grant such a request to a murder suspect.
Morgan’s grandmother, who raised him, has a funeral scheduled Saturday in Newport News. Armed guards from the Rappahannock Regional Jail would accompany him to the funeral.
Morgan’s attorney, V. James Ventura, filed the request on Morgan’s behalf and said it would show compassion to allow Morgan to attend the funeral of the woman who raised him.
Morgan is charged in connection with the Nov. 18, 2018, slaying of 24-year-old Chaquil Dailey of Stafford. Dailey was shot three times with a 9mm weapon near the gas pumps at the Exxon/Mr. B’s Market and Deli on U.S 17 in southern Stafford.
According to evidence presented at a preliminary hearing, a witness saw Dailey come out of the store and walk toward Morgan. The two men exchanged heated words, but the witness couldn’t hear what was being said.
A store surveillance camera captured the incident, but includes no audio.
Morgan was apprehended in Pennsylvania several days later. His suspected getaway driver, Jonathan Wrenn of Spotsylvania, is charged in Stafford with being an accessory after the fact of homicide.
A trial for Morgan is scheduled to start April 15 in Stafford Circuit Court.
