Two motorists who died in a head-on crash in southern Stafford on Monday have been identified as Steven Michael Beveridge, 35, of Fredericksburg and Layana Charise Thorbs, 54, of Bryans Road, Md.
Amanda Vicinanzo, spokeswoman for the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies responded to the crash scene at approximately 12:31 p.m. Monday at the intersection of White Oak Road and Kendallwood Drive.
Witnesses told deputies they had observed a silver 2017 Acura RDX drift over the center line into the eastbound lane, striking a white 2017 Nissan Rogue head-on.
Beveridge, the driver of the Acura, and Thorbs, the driver of the Nissan, were transported to Mary Washington Hospital, where they were both pronounced dead, Vicinanzo said.
White Oak Road (State Route 218) was shut down for nearly four hours Monday in the vicinity of Little Whim and Ringgold roads so emergency responders could work the accident scene.
The accident remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.