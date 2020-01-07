Kendallwood accident

Stafford County Sheriff's deputies and fire/rescue personnel work at the scene of a two-car accident on Route 218 near Kendallwood Drive in Stafford, Virginia on Jan. 6, 2020.

 Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star

Two motorists who died in a head-on crash in southern Stafford on Monday have been identified as Steven Michael Beveridge, 35, of Fredericksburg and Layana Charise Thorbs, 54, of Bryans Road, Md.

Amanda Vicinanzo, spokeswoman for the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies responded to the crash scene at approximately 12:31 p.m. Monday at the intersection of White Oak Road and Kendallwood Drive.

Witnesses told deputies they had observed a silver 2017 Acura RDX drift over the center line into the eastbound lane, striking a white 2017 Nissan Rogue head-on.

Beveridge, the driver of the Acura, and Thorbs, the driver of the Nissan, were transported to Mary Washington Hospital, where they were both pronounced dead, Vicinanzo said.

White Oak Road (State Route 218) was shut down for nearly four hours Monday in the vicinity of Little Whim and Ringgold roads so emergency responders could work the accident scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

Get our Alerts and Breaking News emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

James Scott Baron: 540-374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments