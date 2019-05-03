The owner of a southern Stafford County pizza parlor was arrested Thursday on multiple counts of child molestation, court records show.
Rickey Allen Garaffa, 60, who operates Garaffa’s Pizza in the Falmouth Shopping Center, is charged with offenses that include rape, sodomy, two counts of object sexual penetration, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.
Garaffa is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. He was arraigned Friday in Stafford Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, where a preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 27.
Garaffa was arrested by Stafford detectives following an investigation that began well after the alleged offenses took place. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said police were not yet ready to discuss the arrest or how the allegations came to light.
But court records show that the alleged offenses took place between 2008 and 2013 and involved two juvenile girls. The ages of the victims at the time of the offenses is not clear, though two of the charges state that the victim or victims were younger than 13 when the molestation allegedly occurred in 2008.