A young Stafford man has been arrested and charged in connection with two robberies last month in the county involving the use of a firearm, authorities said.
Joshua Mariel Castillo, 19, is charged with offenses that include two counts of robbery, abduction and larceny.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said the first incident took place Feb. 18 in Aquia Towne Center. The victim told police that he met the suspect there and during the encounter, the suspect held a gun to his head and demanded his phone and money.
The victim complied and the suspect left the area, Vicinanzo said. She did not say why the victim was meeting the suspect.
On Feb. 26, a 16-year-old boy was playing basketball at the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center at 1600 Mine Road when the suspect joined him for a game. At some point, Vicinanzo said, the suspect pulled out a gun and attempted to take the victim's phone and credit cards.
The younger teen resisted and, following a brief struggle, was able to drive away and report the incident to the Sheriff's Office.
Detective C.L. Jacobs identified Castillo as the suspect and obtained warrants. Castillo was taken into custody on Feb. 27 in Fairfax County by police officers who recognized him from a lookout broadcast by Stafford.
Castillo is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 21 in Stafford General District Court.
