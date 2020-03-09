A 14-year-old student at Mountain View High School in Stafford County was taken into custody Monday after deputies found a loaded handgun in his gym locker, police said.
Stafford Sheriff's spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said a school resource officer received a tip Monday that the boy had brought the gun to school. His locker was searched about 11:20 a.m. and a loaded 40-caliber Taurus handgun was recovered. No one had been threatened or hurt, Vicinanzo said.
The student was quickly apprehended and taken to the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center. The boy, who was not named because he is a juvenile, is charged with possessing a firearm on school property.
Vicinanzo said the same boy had reported an incident Friday during which he was reportedly assaulted by three juveniles while he was walking home from school. During that altercation, one of his assailants displayed an airsoft gun.
The investigation Monday revealed that the boy brought his parent's gun to school for self protection.
Police and school officials praised the student who reported the gun's presence Monday, saying that student may have prevented an even more serious situation from taking place.
