The Stafford Sheriff's Office is investigating a teenager's report that she was raped at gunpoint last year by a young man she met on social media.
According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Stafford Circuit Court, the 15-year-old victim reported to police that she met a man on Snapchat who was using the name "zanyahcelestin." She said she did not know the man's real name.
On Nov. 21, Detective T.S. Martin wrote, the girl agreed to meet with the man. The girl told Martin that the man was known to pay girls to "do stuff" with him, inferring sexual encounters. She said the man also paid for pictures and videos.
The man picked the girl up in her neighborhood in central Stafford, the affidavit states, and drove her to a remote cul-de-sac. The girl said she had second thoughts at that point and decided to back out of the encounter.
The man told her he still wanted to have sex, then pulled out a gun and demanded that they do so, the affidavit states. The girl complied at that point.
Martin examined the girl's phone and found multiple messages from the suspect, including ones requesting pictures from the victim. The man also wrote about being a "sugar daddy" who would pay at least $500 an hour for in-person hookups.
The search warrant filed earlier this month requests records for the account "zanyahcelestin" from Nov. 7 to the present. Martin wrote the company records, which include email addresses, phone numbers and IP logins with timestamps, could help in determining the suspect's identity, his location and whether he could be charged with a crime.
