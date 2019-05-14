A woman accused of stealing items ranging from Chinese food to a game system during a recent string of break-ins in Stafford County has been charged with nine offenses, authorities said.
Summer A.K. Davis, 26, of Stafford, is charged with breaking into four homes last week off U.S. 1 in the Aquia area of the county.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said two burglaries were reported at homes on Pilot Knob Loop on May 7. One victim reported that the only thing taken from her home was Chinese food from the refrigerator.
Security cameras showed the woman walking around the living room and rummaging through a purse, but nothing was taken from the purse, Vicinanzo said.
The second victim reported that someone broke into her home and stole her son’s PlayStation and some video games.
Authorities said several witnesses were able to identify Davis from the surveillance footage and a search warrant was obtained for her home. Investigators went to her home Thursday and recovered several items, including a game system, Vicinanzo said.
Vicinanzo said that during a subsequent interview, investigators learned that a third home on Pilot Knob Loop had been broken into, along with one on nearby Malvern Hill Court.
In addition to four counts of burglary, Davis is charged with two counts of grand larceny, two counts of misdemeanor larceny and obtaining money by false pretenses.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 19 in Stafford General District Court.