A Stafford woman was charged with two counts of attempted capital murder Saturday following what police described as a “mental health crisis” during which she tried to kill her two young children.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said police are not ready to say how the woman tried to kill the children, ages 9 and 4, but did say the children were now safe and in good health.
According to Vicinanzo, deputies went to the 200 block of Campus Drive just before 8 a.m. Saturday after receiving a call from a concerned family member.
They found the children alone in the home and later found their mother, 31-year-old Traceyann Dominique Wiggins, sitting in a parked car in the area of Centreport Parkway and the Interstate 95 entrance ramp.
During the subsequent investigation, police determined that Wiggins had tried to harm the children before leaving them alone in the home earlier that morning.
Wiggins is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
